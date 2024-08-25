Kylie Jenner ‘blows all friendships’ for ‘rumored lover’ Anastasia Karanikolaou

Kylie Jenner is becoming “increasingly detached” from long-time friends as she obsesses over spending time with Timothée Chalamet and bestie Anastasia Karanikolaou, according to her inner circle.
Daily Mail has reported that the makeup mogul has been slowly pulling back from her big, wide social circle to turn into a “reclusive homebody” like elder brother Rob Kardashian.
“For Kylie Jenner, it is her family, her kids and then obviously she is all in on hanging out with Timothée Chalamet,” a source said.
In this past one year, the supermodel has made fewer media appearances with industry pals from before, be it private or public.
The insider went on, “Time for going out and doing the Hollywood friendship thing is long past her. She doesn’t miss her times in the Hollywood shuffle and her desire to have friends outside her bubble.”
“Kylie Jenner has become incredibly detached and pretty much only has one close girlfriend right now – Stassie. She is her ride or die and the two of them confide in each other for everything,” they added.
Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou and the socialite have been friends for over a decade now.
As per the close contact, they know everything about each other and are “unbothered” by other people.
The two were photographed kissing each other recently, and were reported to be “hooking up” with each other.
“Kylie Jenner has shut out all her other friends. She is with Timothée Chalamet as much as possible but spends more time with Stassie than him even!” the person concluded.