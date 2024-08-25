Entertainment

Kylie Jenner ‘blows all friendships’ for ‘rumored lover’ Anastasia Karanikolaou

Kylie Jenner’s life ‘revolves around’ Anastasia Karanikolaou

  • by Web Desk
  • August 25, 2024
Kylie Jenner’s life ‘revolves around’ Anastasia Karanikolaou
Kylie Jenner’s life ‘revolves around’ Anastasia Karanikolaou

Kylie Jenner is becoming “increasingly detached” from long-time friends as she obsesses over spending time with Timothée Chalamet and bestie Anastasia Karanikolaou, according to her inner circle.

Daily Mail has reported that the makeup mogul has been slowly pulling back from her big, wide social circle to turn into a “reclusive homebody” like elder brother Rob Kardashian.

“For Kylie Jenner, it is her family, her kids and then obviously she is all in on hanging out with Timothée Chalamet,” a source said.

In this past one year, the supermodel has made fewer media appearances with industry pals from before, be it private or public.

The insider went on, “Time for going out and doing the Hollywood friendship thing is long past her. She doesn’t miss her times in the Hollywood shuffle and her desire to have friends outside her bubble.”

“Kylie Jenner has become incredibly detached and pretty much only has one close girlfriend right now – Stassie. She is her ride or die and the two of them confide in each other for everything,” they added.

Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou and the socialite have been friends for over a decade now.

As per the close contact, they know everything about each other and are “unbothered” by other people.

The two were photographed kissing each other recently, and were reported to be “hooking up” with each other.

“Kylie Jenner has shut out all her other friends. She is with Timothée Chalamet as much as possible but spends more time with Stassie than him even!” the person concluded.

Zoë Kravitz teases 'Big Little Lies' season 3 eagerly awaits for script

Zoë Kravitz teases 'Big Little Lies' season 3 eagerly awaits for script
King Charles’ 6-word response to whoever asks about Prince Harry

King Charles’ 6-word response to whoever asks about Prince Harry
WhatsApp will soon allow users to chat without revealing phone numbers

WhatsApp will soon allow users to chat without revealing phone numbers
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes

Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes

Entertainment News

Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Zoë Kravitz teases 'Big Little Lies' season 3 eagerly awaits for script
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
BTS SUGA apologizes to fellow member for putting 'burden’ on band's name
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Stephen Baldwin reacts to Hailey and Justin Bieber's baby news amid family issues
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Chris Hemsworth rocks out with Ed Sheeran in surprise concert appearance
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Sabrina Carpenter supports Danielle Fishel with touching message
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Oasis to reunite at Wembley for breaking Taylor Swift’s record
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Sam Smith chews on praises for ‘extraordinary’ clothing at BBC Proms
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Kylie Jenner 'furious' with Kris Jenner for prioritizing ex Travis Scott over Timothée Chalamet
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Justin Bieber, Hailey's family pour in heartfelt wishes on baby Jack's arrival
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds sizzle with PDA at Taylor Swift’s mansion
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Dua Lipa teases exciting return to India
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Sabrina Carpenter flaunts ‘dream cast’ in exclusive ‘Taste’ BTS snaps: SEE