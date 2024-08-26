Shraddha Kapoor's heartwarming interaction with cute baby melts hearts

Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently basking in the success of her film Stree 2, grabbed headlines yet again as she coos over a baby in an adorable Marathi accent.
In a video that leaked on social media, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar star could be seen admiring the little baby.
The reel featured the actress in a whole new mood dressed in a traditional outfit and greeting a cute fan who came to see her, “Aye gogi, kasa aahe, mast aahe? (Hey baby, how are you, hope you’re good)," Shraddha said as the baby laughed his heart out.
Soon after the video went viral, Shraddha fans could not stop but simp over the interaction.
One use gushed, " She made that baby smile she definitely has a positive aura."
"The baby doesn't even know how lucky she's, " effused the other.
"Next super star," the third commented.
It is pertinent to mention that Shraddha Kapoor's recently-released Stree 2 emerged as one of the biggest success stories post-pandemic and the audiences are surely in for a ride.
A latest Pink Villa report stated, " Stree 2 is now aiming to emerge an all-time grosser by surpassing the collections of Jawan, and the 11-day trend indicates a lifetime total in the vicinity of Rs 575 crore.”
Also Shraddha Kapoor has become the most-followed Indian celebrity on Instagram overtaking the likes of Prime Minister Modi and Priyanka Chopra.