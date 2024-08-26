Sajal Aly garners immense praises on 'Zard Patton Ka Bunn' last episode

Sajal Aly aka Meenu asked fans about their take on Episode 16 of drama Zard Patton Ka Bunn!
Turning to her Instagram space on Sunday, the Sinf-e-Aahan actress dropped a monochromatic picture seemingly from a scene in the drama.
In the picture, Aly looked back at the camera with her eyes saying it all.
"How was tonight’s episode everyone? Share your thoughts #zpkb," the Yakeen Ka Safar actress captioned her post.
Fans responded to Aly's question in the comments section of her post.
"Besttt you are killing it sajal, meenu is all," a fan revealed.
The other noted, "It was amazing I love you."
Another commented, "It’s all in the eyes @sajalaly but your eyes has ocean of emotion."
Zard Patton Ka Bunn starring Sajal Aly and Hamza Sohail in the lead roles deserves a standing ovation for its super-interesting plot and storyline,
To note, the story revolves around the lives of several characters each dealing with their own set of challenges and dilemmas.