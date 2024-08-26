Trending

Sajal Aly garners immense praises on 'Zard Patton Ka Bunn' last episode

Sajal Aly's starrer 'Zard Patton Ka Bunn' is being loved by the audience for its strong storyline

  • by Web Desk
  • August 26, 2024
Sajal Aly garners immense praises on Zard Patton Ka Bunn last episode
Sajal Aly garners immense praises on 'Zard Patton Ka Bunn' last episode

Sajal Aly aka Meenu asked fans about their take on Episode 16 of drama Zard Patton Ka Bunn! 

Turning to her Instagram space on Sunday, the Sinf-e-Aahan actress dropped a monochromatic picture seemingly from a scene in the drama. 

In the picture, Aly looked back at the camera with her eyes saying it all. 

 "How was tonight’s episode everyone? Share your thoughts #zpkb," the Yakeen Ka Safar actress captioned her post. 



Fans responded to Aly's question in the comments section of her post. 

"Besttt you are killing it sajal,  meenu is all," a fan revealed. 

The other noted,  "It was amazing I love you."

Another commented, "It’s all in the eyes @sajalaly but your eyes has ocean of emotion." 

Zard Patton Ka Bunn starring Sajal Aly and Hamza Sohail in the lead roles deserves a standing ovation for its super-interesting plot and storyline, 

To note, the story revolves around the lives of several characters each dealing with their own set of challenges and dilemmas. 

Rajkummar Rao shares his happiness over 'Stree 2' success

Rajkummar Rao shares his happiness over 'Stree 2' success
‘Terminator Zero' plot, cast, and release date unveiled

‘Terminator Zero' plot, cast, and release date unveiled
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra step out days after latter's controversial ramp walk

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra step out days after latter's controversial ramp walk

King Charles releases first statement after Kate Middleton’s latest appearance

King Charles releases first statement after Kate Middleton’s latest appearance

Trending News

King Charles releases first statement after Kate Middleton’s latest appearance
Rajkummar Rao shares his happiness over 'Stree 2' success
King Charles releases first statement after Kate Middleton’s latest appearance
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra step out days after latter's controversial ramp walk
King Charles releases first statement after Kate Middleton’s latest appearance
Is Priyanka Chopra making a Bollywood comeback?
King Charles releases first statement after Kate Middleton’s latest appearance
Shraddha Kapoor's heartwarming interaction with cute baby melts hearts
King Charles releases first statement after Kate Middleton’s latest appearance
Hamza Ali Abbasi, wife Naimal Khawar celebrate 'five years' of marital bliss
King Charles releases first statement after Kate Middleton’s latest appearance
Ananya Panday steps out with her BAEs Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor for dinner
King Charles releases first statement after Kate Middleton’s latest appearance
Kangana Ranaut SNUBBED Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and ‘Sultan?’
King Charles releases first statement after Kate Middleton’s latest appearance
Kareena Kapoor turns cheerleader for her kids in Mumbai rains
King Charles releases first statement after Kate Middleton’s latest appearance
Triptii Dimri raises the temperature in stylish pant suit
King Charles releases first statement after Kate Middleton’s latest appearance
John Abraham reacts to 'Vedaa's' box office debacle
King Charles releases first statement after Kate Middleton’s latest appearance
Hardik Pandya, Nataša Stankovic divorce reason REVEALED
King Charles releases first statement after Kate Middleton’s latest appearance
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look