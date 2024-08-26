King Charles takes major step to reconcile with ‘most-beloved’ son Prince Harry

Prince Harry might be welcomed with open arms back in the royal family as King Charles III is considering forgiving his estranged son.
Since his ascension to the throne, Charles is said to have found comfort in studying about theologies and the nature of forgiveness, to guide him on how to mend ties with the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle.
Although, King Charles was hugely affected with Harry and Meghan’s back-to-back personal attack on the royal family and his wife Queen Camilla, he wants his son to return home, per the source.
An insider has exclusively spilled major beans on how Charles is seeking guidance from religious leaders to reconcile with his “most-beloved” son.
Speaking to The Mail, the source noted, "Faith has always been a part of Charles’s life and something he’s explored, but since becoming King it is playing a more central role."
They continued, "That reliance on faith and quiet contemplation has become a comfort and asset to him and helps him cope with the role as he adapts to being King."
Speaking about King’s true feeling about the 39-year-old,the insider added, "Charles misses his son. He still loves Harry and wants him back for personal reasons – regardless that he and Meghan do not [want to] return to royal life.”
"Harry will always be Charles’s much-loved son. He has faith that Harry could return. He misses the bond they once had, and the door will always remain open to him and his family,” the insider noted.
"He does not want years of discord and disharmony clouding his reign,” the source explained.
It is pertinent to note, prior to this surprising update, there have been reports that King Charles have been declining Harry’s calls.