Ben Affleck distances himself with Jennifer Lopez's kids amid divorce 

Jennifer Lopez has stayed connected to Ben Affleck’s children amid their divorce but the actor could not do the same for her kids.
As per the source, JLo, 55, has a good relationship with the Good Will Hunting actor’s kids – Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, whom he shares with ex wife Jennifer Garner.
An insider told People, "[Jennifer] went out there and told the world what a great dad he was.”
For the unversed, Lopez is a mom to 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony.
She is “still close to Garner and all five kids” but The Gone Girl actor “has not been in touch with her kids.”
“The fact that he has not seen her kids in a long time, it’s like he left, but she is especially close to his kids,” the source explained.
The couple, who marked their second anniversary with a divorce filing in August, 2024, has been staying apart from each other since April.
Lopez “keeps in touch with the children and she is a good mom.”