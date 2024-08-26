Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video

Lady Gaga has given fans a glimpse into her private residence, showcasing her impressive collection of awards, including 13 Grammy Awards and an Oscar.
The singer-songwriter and actress shared a new TikTok video on her account, promoting her latest single Die With A Smile with Bruno Mars, which takes fans on a tour of her spacious dressing room.
As she dances and sways to the music, the camera pans across the room, revealing her extensive collection of purses and handbags, as well as her awards proudly displayed on shelves and window ledges.
Lady Gaga's Grammy Awards could be seen neatly placed on a window shelf, with her MTV Movie & TV Awards and MTV Video Music Awards on shelves above her windows.
Her Oscar, won for Best Original Song for Shallow from her film A Star Is Born, is prominently displayed on a fireplace mantle.
Lady Gaga has been teasing fans about new music for a while, posting photos of herself in the recording studio on Instagram.
Her new album, LG7, is expected to be released soon, although no official date has been announced.
Lady Gaga is one of the world's best-selling musical artists, with an estimated 170 million records sold during her career.
She is the only female artist to achieve four singles each selling at least 10 million copies globally.