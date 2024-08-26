Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s rivalry with Oasis ignited by ex-boyfriend Matty Healy

Taylor Swift’s former romance Matty Healy played key role in reuniting Oasis

  • by Web Desk
  • August 26, 2024


Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Matty Healy is being credited for reuniting Oasis as well as telling the rock band where to play its first concert!

A video of the singer has released from his February 2023 interview to CBC News, where he asked siblings Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher to end their feud for a reunion.

The 1974 voice lead said, “What are Oasis doing? Can you imagine being in potentially the coolest band in the world, and not doing it because you’re in a mard with your brother?”

“Do me a favour, get back together and stop messing around – that’s my public service announcement for today. Grow up! Headline Glastonbury,” he added.

Of course, this was followed by Noel Gallagher igniting a separate fight with Matty Healy, where they brutally dissed each other’s music.

But the said “public service message” seemingly worked because him and brother Liam Gallagher have finally put their differences aside to actually reunite for a Glastonbury performance, as per Daily Mail.

Fans have gone wild over this news, celebrating the comeback of Oasis at the grand Wembley Stadium in 2025.

Taylor Swift’s former romance has however made the rock band come face-to-face with her as it will reportedly play 10 gigs at the musical festival, breaking her freshly made record of 8 concerts.

Selena Gomez sets internet ablaze with Spanish musical 'Emilia Pérez' trailer

Selena Gomez sets internet ablaze with Spanish musical 'Emilia Pérez' trailer
London tower block fire: 100 evacuated as blaze declared 'Major incident’

London tower block fire: 100 evacuated as blaze declared 'Major incident’
Titanic era’s oldest living man John Alfred celebrates 112th birthday

Titanic era’s oldest living man John Alfred celebrates 112th birthday
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls

WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls

Entertainment News

WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
Selena Gomez sets internet ablaze with Spanish musical 'Emilia Pérez' trailer
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
'Emily in Paris' season 4 part 2 trailer shows Emily on new love adventure in Rome
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn makes surprising revelation about himself
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
Justin Bieber’s fatherhood shines with son Jack Blues: ‘Already a great dad’
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
Ben Affleck played ‘puppet master’ behind Jennifer Lopez’s marriage documentary
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
Justin Bieber chooses Hailey’s special manicure for baby announcement
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
Selena Gomez shares message of 'hope' amid Benny Blanco engagement rumors
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
'Bridgerton' Nicola Coughlan fuels romance rumors with cozy festival appearance
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
‘Terminator Zero' plot, cast, and release date unveiled
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
Sabrina Carpenter spills on juiciest ‘Short n’ Sweet’ IG queries
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
Ben Affleck distances himself with Jennifer Lopez's kids amid divorce