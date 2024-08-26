Taylor Swift’s rivalry with Oasis ignited by ex-boyfriend Matty Healy

Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Matty Healy is being credited for reuniting Oasis as well as telling the rock band where to play its first concert!
A video of the singer has released from his February 2023 interview to CBC News, where he asked siblings Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher to end their feud for a reunion.
The 1974 voice lead said, “What are Oasis doing? Can you imagine being in potentially the coolest band in the world, and not doing it because you’re in a mard with your brother?”
“Do me a favour, get back together and stop messing around – that’s my public service announcement for today. Grow up! Headline Glastonbury,” he added.
Of course, this was followed by Noel Gallagher igniting a separate fight with Matty Healy, where they brutally dissed each other’s music.
But the said “public service message” seemingly worked because him and brother Liam Gallagher have finally put their differences aside to actually reunite for a Glastonbury performance, as per Daily Mail.
Fans have gone wild over this news, celebrating the comeback of Oasis at the grand Wembley Stadium in 2025.
Taylor Swift’s former romance has however made the rock band come face-to-face with her as it will reportedly play 10 gigs at the musical festival, breaking her freshly made record of 8 concerts.