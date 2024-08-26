Sports

Shahid Afridi celebrates grandson’s arrival with a heartfelt welcome at home

Shaheen Shah Afridi and his wife, Ansha welcomed a baby boy, Aliyaar Afridi on August 24

  • August 26, 2024


Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and his wife, Ansha, daughter of Shahid Afridi, welcomed a baby boy, Aliyaar Afridi, on Saturday, August 24.

Shahid Afridi took to his Instagram account on Monday, August 26, and shared a heartwarming story where he is seen holding his grandson alongside his two daughters.

The background was beautifully decorated with the word "Welcome" displayed behind them.

He also offered many prayers and blessings for his newborn grandson, marking the occasion with heartfelt gratitude.

Earlier today, Shaheen shared the first glimpse of his son on social media today, accompanied by a heartfelt note.

Soon after the birth of his grandson, Shahid Afridi began receiving well-wishes from around the world as he became one of the youngest grandfathers in cricketing history.

In response, Shahid Afridi expressed his gratitude on social media, thanking everyone for their warm wishes and celebrating this new chapter in his life.

Shaheen Afridi is currently playing a Test match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

During the first match, he celebrated taking the wicket of Hasan Mahmud by dedicating it to his newborn son, with a unique and creative 'carrying a baby' gesture.

Legendary football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies at age 76
Ramiz Raja slams Pakistani fast bowlers after historic loss to Bangladesh
Shaheen Afridi pens heartwarming note on arrival of son: ‘Life just got better’
David Beckham, Tom Brady meet ‘greatest’ Lionel Messi at Inter Miami game
Jannik Sinner breaks silence of doping controversy: ‘Very tough time’
Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘SIUU’ celebration takes spotlight as Alcaraz mimic the iconic move
Bangladesh writes history with maiden Test win against Pakistan
Fatima Sana named as new captain of Pakistan women's team for T20 World Cup
Shaheen Afridi celebrates son's birth with heartfelt on-field celebration
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz react to Jannik Sinner’s doping controversy
Lando Norris takes pole position from Max Verstappen at Dutch GP qualifying
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post