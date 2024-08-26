Shahid Afridi celebrates grandson’s arrival with a heartfelt welcome at home

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and his wife, Ansha, daughter of Shahid Afridi, welcomed a baby boy, Aliyaar Afridi, on Saturday, August 24.
Shahid Afridi took to his Instagram account on Monday, August 26, and shared a heartwarming story where he is seen holding his grandson alongside his two daughters.
The background was beautifully decorated with the word "Welcome" displayed behind them.
He also offered many prayers and blessings for his newborn grandson, marking the occasion with heartfelt gratitude.
Earlier today, Shaheen shared the first glimpse of his son on social media today, accompanied by a heartfelt note.
Soon after the birth of his grandson, Shahid Afridi began receiving well-wishes from around the world as he became one of the youngest grandfathers in cricketing history.
In response, Shahid Afridi expressed his gratitude on social media, thanking everyone for their warm wishes and celebrating this new chapter in his life.
Shaheen Afridi is currently playing a Test match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.
During the first match, he celebrated taking the wicket of Hasan Mahmud by dedicating it to his newborn son, with a unique and creative 'carrying a baby' gesture.