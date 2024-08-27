Mariah Carey grieves over heartbreaking loss of her mother and sister

Mariah Carey is mourning a devastating loss, revealing exclusively that her mother, Patricia, and sister, Alison, both passed away on the same day.
As per PEOPLE, the Obsessed singer shared, "My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day."
She added, "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed.”
The Fantasy singer continued, "I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."
However, at this point, no further information is available, including the causes of Patricia and Alison's deaths.
Patricia was a Juilliard-trained opera singer and vocal teacher before she married Alfred Roy Carey.
The pair had three children: Alison, Mariah, and Morgan and the singer's parents eventually got divorced when she was three years old.
Notably, throughout her early years, Mariah's relationship with her mother—from whom she received her singing abilities—was tumultuous.
In her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, she noted, "Like many aspects of my life, my journey with my mother has been full of contradictions and competing realities. It's never been only black-and-white — it's been a whole rainbow of emotions.”
She continued, "Our relationship is a prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration and disappointment," adding. "A complicated love tethers my heart to my mother's."
Mariah also dedicated her memoir in part to Patricia but she mentioned that her relationship with Alison was also quite complex.