New model predicts your aging speed using ancient viruses

Scientists at Weill Cornell Medicine have formulated a ‘Retro-Age’ clock with the help of ancient viral DNA to predict biological age!
Your genes carry ancient viral genetic remnants, which can serve as a highly accurate epigenetic clock for forecasts about chronological age, i.e. how long have you existed.
Recently published in the Aging Cell journal, results show that methyl groups are attached to DNA, and their pattern on retroelements changes as people live on.
This causes some genes to be much more active, leading to genomic instability, age-related diseases, and inflammation.
Data collected from 12,670 participants of 12 to 100 ages was has been used to create a highly accurate machine learning model.
This tool will now be used to explore new treatments for diseases that come with age as scientists are hoping to target epigenetic states of specific retroelements.
As per SciTechDaily, utilizing this approach may ultimately reverse or subside the biological impact of aging, in turn increasing both health span and lifespan!
“Now, with Retro-Age, we have greater insight and a fresh perspective into the aging process and a potentially powerful tool to predict biological age,” said Dr. Lishomwa Ndhlovu.