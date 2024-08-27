New model predicts your aging speed using ancient viruses

Sci-Tech

  by Web Desk
  August 27, 2024
Scientists at Weill Cornell Medicine have formulated a ‘Retro-Age’ clock with the help of ancient viral DNA to predict biological age!

Your genes carry ancient viral genetic remnants, which can serve as a highly accurate epigenetic clock for forecasts about chronological age, i.e. how long have you existed.

Recently published in the Aging Cell journal, results show that methyl groups are attached to DNA, and their pattern on retroelements changes as people live on.

This causes some genes to be much more active, leading to genomic instability, age-related diseases, and inflammation.

Data collected from 12,670 participants of 12 to 100 ages was has been used to create a highly accurate machine learning model.

This tool will now be used to explore new treatments for diseases that come with age as scientists are hoping to target epigenetic states of specific retroelements.

As per SciTechDaily, utilizing this approach may ultimately reverse or subside the biological impact of aging, in turn increasing both health span and lifespan!

“Now, with Retro-Age, we have greater insight and a fresh perspective into the aging process and a potentially powerful tool to predict biological age,” said Dr. Lishomwa Ndhlovu.

Sci-Tech News

Ever heard? Your brain stores three different versions of every memory
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
Neuroscience surprise: Different types of love glow different brain regions
Moon Clock: The surprising key to future space missions
Telegram releases first statement after CEO Pavel Durov arrest in France
Elon Musk’s SpaceX set to achieve milestone: First private citizen spacewalk
WhatsApp will soon allow users to chat without revealing phone numbers
Elon Musk’s SpaceX to bring NASA astronauts back to Earth in February 2025
WhatsApp unveils new chat customization feature with 10 themes
WhatsApp rolls out 'Lists' feature for individual and group chats
Telegram founder Pavel Durov arrested at French airport
SpaceX to bring astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore on earth next year, NASA