In a significant update, WhatsApp has introduced a comprehensive suite of new features ahead of the holiday season, aiming to offer an intuitive and personalised user experience.
From voicemail-like missed call messages to upgraded AI image tools, here’s all the Meta-owned WhatsApp launched:
Calls
Missed call messages
WhatsApp now allows users to record a voice or video note if a call goes unanswered. With this one-tap feature, the app supersedes the conventional voicemails, helping users to stay connected with their loved ones during busy holiday schedules.
Reactions in voice chats
Users can react in real-time during voice chats with fun reactions like “cheers!” without interrupting the conversation.
Group call speaker spotlight
On video calls, the active speaker is automatically prioritised, ensuring an improved and free-flowing conversations.
Chats
Cutting-edge Meta AI image features
The instant-messaging app has also upgraded its Meta AI image tools with the launch of new models from Midjourney and Flux.
Users can generate excellent images for chats and holiday greetings, and even animate photos into short videos using prompts.
Redesigned media tab on desktop
The company has redesigned the media tab for Mac, Windows, and Web for simplified browsing of documents, links, and media across chats.
Updates
New stickers on Status
WhatsApp brought engaging stickers, music lyrics, and question prompts to Status to boost engagement.
With these major updates, WhatsApp aims to offer a more personalised, fun-filled, and efficient user experience during the festive season, assisting users stay connected with their loved ones.