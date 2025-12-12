Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sci-Tech

WhatsApp brings holiday update: Missed call messages, AI image tools, and more

WhatsApp aims to offer more personalised, fun-filled, and efficient user experience during the festive season

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
WhatsApp brings holiday update: Missed call messages, AI image tools, and more

WhatsApp brings holiday update: Missed call messages, AI image tools, and more

In a significant update, WhatsApp has introduced a comprehensive suite of new features ahead of the holiday season, aiming to offer an intuitive and personalised user experience.

From voicemail-like missed call messages to upgraded AI image tools, here’s all the Meta-owned WhatsApp launched:

Calls

You Might Like:

Missed call messages

WhatsApp now allows users to record a voice or video note if a call goes unanswered. With this one-tap feature, the app supersedes the conventional voicemails, helping users to stay connected with their loved ones during busy holiday schedules.

Reactions in voice chats

Users can react in real-time during voice chats with fun reactions like “cheers!” without interrupting the conversation.

Group call speaker spotlight

On video calls, the active speaker is automatically prioritised, ensuring an improved and free-flowing conversations.

Chats

Cutting-edge Meta AI image features

The instant-messaging app has also upgraded its Meta AI image tools with the launch of new models from Midjourney and Flux.

Users can generate excellent images for chats and holiday greetings, and even animate photos into short videos using prompts.

Redesigned media tab on desktop

The company has redesigned the media tab for Mac, Windows, and Web for simplified browsing of documents, links, and media across chats.

Updates

New stickers on Status

WhatsApp brought engaging stickers, music lyrics, and question prompts to Status to boost engagement.

With these major updates, WhatsApp aims to offer a more personalised, fun-filled, and efficient user experience during the festive season, assisting users stay connected with their loved ones.

Reddit legally challenges Australia's under-16s social media ban

Reddit legally challenges Australia's under-16s social media ban

WhatsApp revamps forwarding interface to make sharing easier

WhatsApp revamps forwarding interface to make sharing easier
NASA's Mars Maven spacecraft falls silent after 11 years in orbit

NASA's Mars Maven spacecraft falls silent after 11 years in orbit
Instagram introduces 'Your Algorithm' feature across US

Instagram introduces 'Your Algorithm' feature across US
ChatGPT becomes Apple’s most installed app of 2025 in the US

ChatGPT becomes Apple’s most installed app of 2025 in the US
Google Photos rolls out advanced video editing features

Google Photos rolls out advanced video editing features
Spotify introduces music videos for premium users in US and Canada

Spotify introduces music videos for premium users in US and Canada
Samsung rolls out One UI 8.5 beta program for select markets

Samsung rolls out One UI 8.5 beta program for select markets

Once-in-100-years solar eclipse set to occur in 2027, NASA confirms

Once-in-100-years solar eclipse set to occur in 2027, NASA confirms
Is Microsoft Copilot down? Users report outage across UK

Is Microsoft Copilot down? Users report outage across UK
Apple iOS 26.2 to launch soon with THESE features: Check details

Apple iOS 26.2 to launch soon with THESE features: Check details

WhatsApp makes accounts safer with new strict protection feature

WhatsApp makes accounts safer with new strict protection feature

Latest News

Princess Delphine offers forgiveness to King Albert II over 50-year estrangement

Princess Delphine offers forgiveness to King Albert II over 50-year estrangement
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twins break cover at elite party amid father's Netflix doc release

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twins break cover at elite party amid father's Netflix doc release
Prada launches 'Made in India' Kolhapuri sandals after past controversy

Prada launches 'Made in India' Kolhapuri sandals after past controversy
Andrew, Sarah Ferguson return to Clarence House after King Charles' message

Andrew, Sarah Ferguson return to Clarence House after King Charles' message