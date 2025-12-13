The Geminid meteor shower will peak during the predawn hours of Sunday, December 14, though its display will depend on the weather conditions across the US.
Best viewing locations
Notably, the Geminid meteor showers are expected to be clearly visible in around 75% of the country, offering a jaw dropping view that will fascinate all the spectators.
A large high-pressure system centered over the Central Great Plains should bring mostly clear skies from Wisconsin to Arkansas, extending west toward the Rocky Mountains.
Skygazers across the eastern US may find it difficult to observe due to widespread cloud cover that are caused due to a cold front stretching from southern Texas to the Atlantic coast.
A developing storm near North Carolina is likely to be accompanied by rain or snow to parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
Cloudy weather is expected across Washington state and western Oregon.
Temperature may impact viewing conditions
Frigid temperature will pose a significant challenge even under clear skies. Subzero lows are forecast across the Northern and Central Plains and the Great Lakes, with temperatures decreasing to 24°F (–33°C) in parts of North Dakota.
Though other locations, including southern California, Arizona, and parts of Florida are likely to experience milder conditions, with temperature reaching to the 50s.