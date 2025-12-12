Google has improved its artificial intelligence (AI) try-on feature, enabling users to virtually try on clothes using only a selfie.
Previously, users were required to upload an entire body photo. Now, with a selfie and Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model, Nano Banana, the high-end technology can create a full-body digital variant for virtual try-ons.
Users can select their usual clothing size, and the feature creates several images to choose from, which can then be set as a default try-on photo. Full-body photos or a selection of diverse models remain optional. This feature launches in the United States today.
Originally released in July, the Alphabet-owned Google’s try-on feature allows users to explore apparel from its Shopping Graph across Search, Google Shopping, and Google Images.
The significant update reflects the company’s ongoing investment in virtual AI try-ons. Additionally, the company provides a dedicated app, Doppl, for visualising outfits using AI.
Earlier this week, Doppl received a significant update within a shoppable discovery feed, featuring AI-centric videos of real products and more, all linked directly to merchants.
Users are required to click on a product listing and choose the “try it on” icon to access it.
While AI-generated feeds may not attract everyone, Google likely considers them as a way to showcase products in a familiar format, similar to TikTok and Instagram, making virtual try-ons more interactive and accessible.