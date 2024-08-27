Nataša Stankovic pens cryptic quote on love amid Hardik Pandya divorce

Trending

  • August 27, 2024
Cricketer Hardik Pandya and wife Nataša Stankovic are moving on separately with their lives following divorce. 

Taking to Instagram stories on Tuesday, the single-mom shared a heartfelt message about the nature of love.

 ''It does not dishonor others. It keeps no record of wrongs,” she wrote highlighting the pure essence of love. 

 "Love is patient. Love is kind. It does not envy. It does not boast. It is not proud," the note further read. 

" Love respects others, avoids selfishness and is not easily angered. Love does not keep track of wrongs, delights in truth, and provides unwavering protection, trust, hope, and perseverance." 

The note ended, "Love never fails." 

In July 2024, the lovebirds announced separation, " After four years together we have decided to part ways amicably. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family." 

Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stankovic originally wed in May 2020 and renewed vows in February 2023. 

