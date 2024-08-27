World

NATO to hold urgent meeting on Ukraine amid rising conflict

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is set to hold a NATO-Ukraine Council meeting on Wednesday

  • by Web Desk
  • August 27, 2024
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is set to hold a NATO-Ukraine Council meeting on Wednesday, August 27, responding to a request from Kyiv.

As per multiple outlets, the meeting will take place at the ambassadorial level, with Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov set to update Allies via video link on the current battlefield conditions and Ukraine's key needs.

Established last year, the NATO-Ukraine Council aims to improve cooperation between NATO and Kyiv.

NATO spokesperson, Farah Dakhlallah said in an emailed statement, noting, "Tomorrow’s meeting comes after recent waves of heavy Russian strikes against Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure.”

She added, "NATO Allies have delivered substantial support to Ukraine’s air defence and they are committed to further bolstering Ukraine’s defences.”

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is intensifying as Russia launched around 200 missiles and drones at Ukraine on Monday, marking its most intense assault in weeks.

