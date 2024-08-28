Social networking site X restored after brief disruption

The social networking site X (formerly Twitter) was restored after facing brief disruption on Tuesday night in the US.
According to the outage tracking website Downdetector.com, there were nearly 36,500 reports at the peak of the outage as of 11: 46 p.m.ET, which dropped down to less than 500 reports of disruption, at 11:18 p.m. ET.
Meanwhile, as of 11:20 p.m. ET, the number of reported outages in Canada and the UK has significantly decreased, dropping to fewer than 100.
This is a significant reduction from the earlier figures of over 3,300 in Canada and 1,600 in the UK.
However, the cause of the brief outage is still not known as the social platform did not issue any official statement regarding the disruption.