Princess Märtha Louise, Durek Verrett's Wedding: royal guests announced

The royal guests for Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett's wedding have been confirmed.
As per Hello!, the Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel, along with Victoria's brother, Prince Carl Philip and his wife, Princess Sofia, will be attending the Norway royal wedding.
On Saturday, Aug 31, the most-awaited ceremony will take place at the Hotel Union in Geiranger.
As of now it’s not confirmed whether Victoria and Carl Philip's younger sister, Princess Madeleine and her husband, Christopher O'Neill will also join her siblings for the big day.
For the unversed, Crown Prince Victoria is godmother to Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway's daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra so the two prominent royal families share a close bond.
About her decision to marry again, she said, "I had decided not to get married again. But after meeting Durek in 2018, I changed my mind.”
Princess added, "For me, getting married will seal the closeness between us. It's a way of elevating the energy and entering into a new phase of our relationship."
Märtha shares three daughters with her late ex-husband, Ari Behn - Maud, 21, Leah, 19, and Emma, 16.