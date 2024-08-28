Sports

Emma Raducanu breaks down in tears following stunning US Open upset

British tennis star knocked out of the 2024 US Open in the first round by Sofia Kenin

  • by Web Desk
  • August 28, 2024


US Open 2021 winner Emma Raducanu got emotional during the post-match press conference after her first-round exit from the tournament.

According to Mail Online, the 21-year-old British tennis player who stunned the world with her phenomenal performance in 2021 lost the first round on Tuesday, August 27, to American tennis star Sofia Kenin 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

Moreover, Raducanu admitted her defeat, saying, “I would have preferred to probably play a little bit more before coming into the US Open. I know when I have a lot of matches, just like every player, you feel really good; you feel like everything's automatic. So yeah, I think I can learn from it and manage my schedule slightly differently.”

After a brief pause during the emotional press conference, she expressed, "Yeah, I feel down, like I feel sad. This is a tournament I really want to do well in."

She continued, "I'm just going to go back to the drawing board and train and analyse where I went wrong and try and improve for the rest of the season. Obviously, the slams are over for this year, but it's not actually that long until Australia comes around again."

Raducanu pledged, “I can learn from it. And, you know, manage my schedule slightly differently.”

