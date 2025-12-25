Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartwarming Christmas celebration with family

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo gave fans a delightful sneak peek into his heartwarming Christmas celebration with family.
Taking to his Instagram account, the Portuguese star shared an adorable video with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their five children.
In the video, the seven family members are seen walking across what appears to be their living room towards a beautifully decorated Christmas tree while the classic holiday song Last Christmas by Wham! plays in the background.
For the festive occasion, the group donned cozy Christmas pyjamas including coordinated sets in green, red and white.
The video was accompanied by a heartfelt caption that read, "Hope that renews, love that embraces, family that supports and light that guides. Merry Christmas."
Ronaldo's fans quickly flooded the comment section with festive greetings and sweet remarks.
One fan wrote, "Merry Christmas to the greatest of all time," while another chimed in, "Merry Christmas you beautiful people."
Another fan sweetly commented, "Our beautiful family!"
The couple who have been together since 2017 surprised their fans in August, 2025 by announcing their engagement and now several reports suggests that they will soon tie the knot.
Ronaldo and Georgina share two daughters and she also takes care of his three other children from surrogate mothers.