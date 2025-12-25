Sports
  By Syeda Fazeelat
AWS servers restore after widespread outage disrupts Steam and Epic Games titles

Fortnite, Rocket League, Fall Guys, Epic Games Store, and other platforms were reportedly down, affecting millions of users in US

  By Syeda Fazeelat
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has finally started to restore services following a widespread outage.

The outage disrupted several services, including Steam and several Epic Games titles, affecting millions of gamers across the US on Christmas Eve

Steam users reported a sudden outage caused disruptions in access to the Steam Store, community pages, and online gameplay.

According to the Downdetector, December 25, a web outage tracking site, reports started to spike on Wednesday over 4,000 users, while nearly 35,000 players experienced problems with ARC Raiders alone.

Gamers further reported outages across Fortnite, Rocket League, Fall Guys, and the Epic Games Store, citing login failures, matchmaking errors, and server timeouts.

For Steam, affected players on Reddit described the platform’s status showing “Offline,” “Very Slow,” or “Service Unavailable” for hours.

Several frustrated players took to X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit to express their disappointment, as gamers are unable to browse or purchase games, access profiles, or connect to online matches.

It is pertinent to mention that Valve has not issued an official explanation; however, the outage is associated with heavy holiday traffic as millions of users flock to Steam’s Winter Sale and redeem gift cards.

Notably,Valve has yet to officially confirm AWS as the cause, the timing of Steam’s downtime coincided with the broader cloud service disruption.

AWS has yet to release an official statement on the latest incident. However, the cloud provider has previously confirmed that DNS-related failures and issues.

