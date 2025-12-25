Rockstar debunks ongoing rumours, confirms GTA 6 launch plans

Rockstar Games officially confirmed that GTA 6 will release as per the schedule on November 19, 2026, dismissing all the speculations that sent the gaming enthusiasts into a frenzy.
The clarification comes after the circulation of a fake Xbox screenshot claiming the game would need an enlarged 676.7GB of storage that quickly went viral.
The company further reaffirmed via its official channels that the final launch will occur in November 2026, and will not face any further delay.
Consistent delays in launch sparked outrage among fans; however, the studio addressed them, saying the development requires some time to offer an exhilarating experience.
GTA 6 has been delayed twice, as the game was initially expected to release in Fall 2025, then in May 2026, and the highly anticipated game is finally slated to launch in November 2026.
The misleading file size claim originated from an altered image posted on December 24, 2025, which seemed real and captured tremendous attention of all the gaming enthusiasts.
Shortly after the image went viral, Rockstar Games officially debunked all the ongoing rumours.
According to credible analysts, the GTA 6 will need between 200GB and 300GB on consoles.
Despite the speculation, Rockstar has stayed consistent in its messaging. With two official trailers already released and reportedly advancing in development.