Sports
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sports

Rockstar debunks ongoing rumours, confirms GTA 6 launch plans

Rockstar Games reaffirmed via its official channels that final launch of GTA 6 will occur in November 2026

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Rockstar debunks ongoing rumours, confirms GTA 6 launch plans
Rockstar debunks ongoing rumours, confirms GTA 6 launch plans

Rockstar Games officially confirmed that GTA 6 will release as per the schedule on November 19, 2026, dismissing all the speculations that sent the gaming enthusiasts into a frenzy.

The clarification comes after the circulation of a fake Xbox screenshot claiming the game would need an enlarged 676.7GB of storage that quickly went viral.

The company further reaffirmed via its official channels that the final launch will occur in November 2026, and will not face any further delay.

Consistent delays in launch sparked outrage among fans; however, the studio addressed them, saying the development requires some time to offer an exhilarating experience.

GTA 6 has been delayed twice, as the game was initially expected to release in Fall 2025, then in May 2026, and the highly anticipated game is finally slated to launch in November 2026.

The misleading file size claim originated from an altered image posted on December 24, 2025, which seemed real and captured tremendous attention of all the gaming enthusiasts.

Shortly after the image went viral, Rockstar Games officially debunked all the ongoing rumours.

According to credible analysts, the GTA 6 will need between 200GB and 300GB on consoles.

Despite the speculation, Rockstar has stayed consistent in its messaging. With two official trailers already released and reportedly advancing in development.

Max Verstappen crowned Formula 1 driver of year despite championship loss

Max Verstappen crowned Formula 1 driver of year despite championship loss
Juan Carlos announces break after ‘painful’ split with Carlos Alcaraz

Juan Carlos announces break after ‘painful’ split with Carlos Alcaraz
AWS servers restore after widespread outage disrupts Steam and Epic Games titles

AWS servers restore after widespread outage disrupts Steam and Epic Games titles
Jake Paul's mom praises Anthony Joshua despite son's jaw-breaking knockout

Jake Paul's mom praises Anthony Joshua despite son's jaw-breaking knockout
Angel Reese gives fans 'exclusive' look at her Barbie-themed Mercedes

Angel Reese gives fans 'exclusive' look at her Barbie-themed Mercedes
Lionel Messi surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo in surprising new ranking

Lionel Messi surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo in surprising new ranking
Cristiano Ronaldo chases 1,000 goals as Martinez shares his view

Cristiano Ronaldo chases 1,000 goals as Martinez shares his view
Call of Duty to release on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026: Report

Call of Duty to release on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026: Report
Jake Paul struggles to speak after jaw-breaking knockout loss to Joshua

Jake Paul struggles to speak after jaw-breaking knockout loss to Joshua
Chiefs coach Andy Reid speaks out about Travis Kelce's retirement rumours

Chiefs coach Andy Reid speaks out about Travis Kelce's retirement rumours

Serena Williams pens emotional post for sister Venus Williams after wedding

Serena Williams pens emotional post for sister Venus Williams after wedding
Venus Williams shares breathtaking wedding week looks with Andrea Preti

Venus Williams shares breathtaking wedding week looks with Andrea Preti

Popular News

Justin Bieber releases heartbreaking message about ‘pain’ on Christmas Eve

Justin Bieber releases heartbreaking message about ‘pain’ on Christmas Eve
5 minutes ago
Meghan Markle sends personal letter before King Charles' Christmas message

Meghan Markle sends personal letter before King Charles' Christmas message
2 hours ago
Rockstar debunks ongoing rumours, confirms GTA 6 launch plans

Rockstar debunks ongoing rumours, confirms GTA 6 launch plans
an hour ago