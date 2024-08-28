Emily Ratajkowski becomes ‘careless’ with BIG HAIR photoshoot

Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  August 28, 2024
Emily Ratajkowski got to rock a plus-sized hairstyle for one raunchy photoshoot.

Channeling out her inner Raquel Welch, she sent temperatures hitting a new high with an outfit borrowed from Dolce & Gabbana.

The model was slipped under this massive hairdo for the Winter 2024 cover of the Perfect Magazine Autumn.

Pairing the giant on her head with different looks, she slipped into a velvet co-ord for one photo and wore a satin bustier for another.

Despite help from a huge staff, Emily Ratajkowski struggled to hold onto the big wig as soon as photographers Luigi & Lango started blowing wind machines for dramatic shot.

Regardless, she managed to show off her slim figure, teaming it up with air-packed tights and high heels.

“What I’ve felt in the last couple of years is more of an ‘I don't give a f**k’ approach. I am who I am and people can make up their mind about me however they want,” the actress told the magazine.

Emily Ratajkowski explained, “My character is Raquel Welch, Sofia Loren inspired girl with the biggest hair I’ve ever had in my life.”

