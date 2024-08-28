Vin Diesel reunites with 'Fast and Furious' costar Michelle Rodriguez at '1992' premiere 

Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, co-stars from the Fast and Furious franchise, reunited on the red carpet at the premiere of Diesel's new film, 1992.
The duo, who have starred opposite each other as on-screen lovers Letty Ortiz and Dominic Toretto since 2001, posed together, both wearing black monochrome outfits, on Tuesday.
They were joined by fellow Fast and Furious veteran Tyrese Gibson, who wore a bold tan suit with red piping and matching red velvet shoes.
The trio shared a group hug and chatted animatedly, visibly delighted to be back together.
The movie 1992 tells the story of a shopkeeper who must save his son from an angry mob during the 1992 LA uprising after the Rodney King verdict.
The premiere also honored the late Ray Liotta, who starred in the film and passed away in May 2022.
Liotta's daughter Karsen attended the premiere and paid tribute to her father, who was posthumously given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last year.
Other attendees included Scott Eastwood, who smoldered in a light grey suit, and Snoop Dogg, who rocked a blue flannel shirt over a bedazzled T-shirt and white track pants.
The film 1992 is set to release on August 30, 2024.