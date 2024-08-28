Entertainment

Vin Diesel reunites with 'Fast and Furious' costar Michelle Rodriguez at '1992' premiere

Tyrese Gibson's upcoming film '1992' is set to release on August 30, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • August 28, 2024
Vin Diesel reunites with Fast and Furious costar Michelle Rodriguez at 1992 premiere
Vin Diesel reunites with 'Fast and Furious' costar Michelle Rodriguez at '1992' premiere 

Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, co-stars from the Fast and Furious franchise, reunited on the red carpet at the premiere of Diesel's new film, 1992.

The duo, who have starred opposite each other as on-screen lovers Letty Ortiz and Dominic Toretto since 2001, posed together, both wearing black monochrome outfits, on Tuesday.

They were joined by fellow Fast and Furious veteran Tyrese Gibson, who wore a bold tan suit with red piping and matching red velvet shoes.

The trio shared a group hug and chatted animatedly, visibly delighted to be back together.

Vin Diesel reunites with Fast and Furious costar Michelle Rodriguez at 1992 premiere

The movie 1992 tells the story of a shopkeeper who must save his son from an angry mob during the 1992 LA uprising after the Rodney King verdict.

The premiere also honored the late Ray Liotta, who starred in the film and passed away in May 2022.

Liotta's daughter Karsen attended the premiere and paid tribute to her father, who was posthumously given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last year.

Other attendees included Scott Eastwood, who smoldered in a light grey suit, and Snoop Dogg, who rocked a blue flannel shirt over a bedazzled T-shirt and white track pants.

The film 1992 is set to release on August 30, 2024.

Study finds blood test can predict Dementia

Study finds blood test can predict Dementia
Open AI’s Strawberry will redefine solving math problems

Open AI’s Strawberry will redefine solving math problems
Bayesian superyacht sinking: Two more crew members under authorities’ radar

Bayesian superyacht sinking: Two more crew members under authorities’ radar
Katie Price sells explicit photos after bankruptcy

Katie Price sells explicit photos after bankruptcy

Entertainment News

Katie Price sells explicit photos after bankruptcy
Katie Price sells explicit photos after bankruptcy
Katie Price sells explicit photos after bankruptcy
Ben Affleck breaks silence on dating Kick Kennedy
Katie Price sells explicit photos after bankruptcy
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance gets Adam Sandler's seal of approval
Katie Price sells explicit photos after bankruptcy
Emily Ratajkowski becomes ‘careless’ with BIG HAIR photoshoot
Katie Price sells explicit photos after bankruptcy
Tom Holland enjoys fun-filled weekend with lads: 'Nothing but smiles'
Katie Price sells explicit photos after bankruptcy
Jenna Ortega turns head in chic maroon suit at 'Beetlejuice 2' photocall
Katie Price sells explicit photos after bankruptcy
Armie Hammer parts with memorable vehicle to choose practical alternative
Katie Price sells explicit photos after bankruptcy
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni rift threatens future of ‘It Ends With Us’ sequel
Katie Price sells explicit photos after bankruptcy
Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce drops major hint on retirement ahead of wedding
Katie Price sells explicit photos after bankruptcy
Sean Kingston and his mom fight back, plead not guilty to $1 million fraud
Katie Price sells explicit photos after bankruptcy
Glen Powell supports ‘legend’ Ryan Gosling after producer compares duo
Katie Price sells explicit photos after bankruptcy
Brittany Cartwright files for divorce from Jax Taylor after announcing separation