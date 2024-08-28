Katie Price sells explicit photos after bankruptcy

Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  August 28, 2024
Katie Price has resorted to selling steamy hot photos of herself in a bid to manage money woes after going bankrupt twice.

While getting a tan, she took snaps for her OnlyFans account, pricing them at £25 each.

“Completely naked on the tanning bed. Can’t be having any tan lines now, can we?” the caption read.

The model has been having far too many legal and monetary problems now, as per The Sun.

Katie Price attended one bankruptcy hearing in a London court back on Tuesday, but it was adjourned as she had to go far a “private interview.”

Her lawyers further claimed that a public inquiry of her finances can risk her “mental wellbeing.”

Flashback to August 8, the media personality was arrested at Heathrow airport for repeatedly missing court hearings despite being given multiple notices.

She also has an enormous debt of £760,000 running over her head.

Of course, selling intimate photographs can neither pay these debts nor flip away the case of bankruptcy, but they reportedly help Katie Price meet daily expenses.

It’s however a puzzling question how she affords her surgeries.

