Ugandan man found with 24 human skulls for ‘healing’

  • by Web Desk
  • August 29, 2024
A Ugandan man was reportedly found possessing 24 human skills, which may have been used for human sacrifice.

Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango has told BBC that the suspect named Ddamulira Godfrey can face life in prison under Prevention and Prohibition of Human Sacrifice Act.

The man in question was found with animal remains and skins in his shrine located in the suburbs of Kampala.

Cops are however still investing Ddamulira Godfrey’s shrine to find more evidence of human remains.

“We are charging him first under the Prevention and Prohibition of Human Sacrifice Act,” said Patrick Onyango.

He added, “It [prohibits] one being in possession of human body parts and instruments of human sacrifice. If he is found guilty, he will serve life in prison.”

Meanwhile, Ddamulira Godfrey has claimed of being a traditional healer a well as a herbalist, but Uganda’s Traditional Healers’ Association wants nothing to do with him.

This is not the first time that a shocking discovery as such has been made in the country.

Just last month, police found 17 human skulls in another shrine that was based in the central district of Mpigi.

Both of these cases were linked to “human sacrifice for ritual purposes.”

Bayesian superyacht sinking: Two more crew members under authorities’ radar
Swiss court convicts two executives in 1MDB embezzlement scandal
Russia blames Ukraine for drone attack on Rostov’s fuel depot
Telegram founder Pavel Durov transferred to court after arrest in france
Türkiye extends humanitarian aid to flood-hit Bangladesh
Japan issues high alert as powerful Typhoon Shanshan approaches southwest
Pakistan defence minister wants to ‘invite' India's PM to SCO summit
Keir Starmer begins Germany visit with aims to ‘reset’ UK-Europe relationship
Trump to face revised charges in Jan. 6 case as prosecutor files reworked indictment
Ukraine's Zelenskiy signals US trip to outline peace plan with Joe Biden
Mexico suspends ties with US, Canadian Embassies over judicial reform dispute
Russia warns US of world war three risk over Ukraine’s missile support