Trending
  • By Bushra Saleem
Trending

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to reunite for zombie thriller ‘Pralay’?

‘Gully Boy’ & ‘RRKPK’ couple Alia and Ranveer set to team up for another big project

  • By Bushra Saleem
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to reunite for zombie thriller ‘Pralay’?
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to reunite for zombie thriller ‘Pralay’? 

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh could reunite for another Bollywood big project in the New Year.

According to ZoomTV, Following its massive success of Dhurandhar Ranveer was expected to collaborate on Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 but the actor has reportedly quit the crime thriller.

Now, reports suggest that Ranveer is turning his attention to Jai Mehta's zombie thriller, Pralay.

A recent media report indicates that Ranveer may reunite with Alia Bhatt for Pralay. 

The actress is said to be in consideration for the lead female role. If this materializes, it will mark their third collaboration following Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Gully Boy.

Sources from the industry have informed Mid-Day that Jai Mehta's top choice for the female lead is Alia Bhatt.

"The female lead plays a crucial role in the story. She is not merely a love interest. Instead, she challenges the hero’s beliefs in a crumbling world. Who could embody that strength better than Bhatt? She adds authenticity. In a film that is this unconventional, you need formidable talents and actors who have the audience’s confidence," a source stated.

Although discussions have yet to commence, the filmmakers are reportedly eager to start talks in January. 

The film is being crafted as a survival drama, set in a devastated, near-apocalyptic Mumbai after a disastrous outbreak.

"The universe of Pralay is unforgiving, resources are limited, and every character faces moral dilemmas. This is not a polished zombie film," the source added.

Notably, Ranveer was recently featured in Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar. 

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is set to appear next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, which is scheduled for release in 2026.

AP Dhillon breaks silence after kissing Tara Sutaria at Mumbai concert

AP Dhillon breaks silence after kissing Tara Sutaria at Mumbai concert
Zara Noor Abbas celebrates 8 years of 'rollercoaster' with Asad Siddiqui

Zara Noor Abbas celebrates 8 years of 'rollercoaster' with Asad Siddiqui
Alia Bhatt's 'Alpha' delayed as Salman Khan drops teaser of 'Battle of Galwan'

Alia Bhatt's 'Alpha' delayed as Salman Khan drops teaser of 'Battle of Galwan'
Suniel Shetty beams with pride as he rings in son Ahan Shetty’s 30th birthday

Suniel Shetty beams with pride as he rings in son Ahan Shetty’s 30th birthday
Fiza Ali takes sharp swipe at Hira Mani, Alina Amir after Nida Yasir row

Fiza Ali takes sharp swipe at Hira Mani, Alina Amir after Nida Yasir row
Anil Kapoor sweetly welcomes Salman Khan to '60s' club with moving note

Anil Kapoor sweetly welcomes Salman Khan to '60s' club with moving note

Salman Khan’s rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur celebrates his 60th birthday

Salman Khan’s rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur celebrates his 60th birthday
Asim Azhar dedicates hit OST 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' to mother on her birthday

Asim Azhar dedicates hit OST 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' to mother on her birthday
Hiba Bukhari, Yasir Hussain call Danish Taimoor Pakistan’s Salman Khan

Hiba Bukhari, Yasir Hussain call Danish Taimoor Pakistan’s Salman Khan
Akshaye Khanna faces legal action for turning down big role affter 'Dhurandhar'

Akshaye Khanna faces legal action for turning down big role affter 'Dhurandhar'

Katrina Kaif makes Salman Khan’s 60th birthday special with sweet shout-out

Katrina Kaif makes Salman Khan’s 60th birthday special with sweet shout-out
Sarah Khan crushes hard on Falak Shabir in his 40th birthday post: ‘he’s a 10’

Sarah Khan crushes hard on Falak Shabir in his 40th birthday post: ‘he’s a 10’

Popular News

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to reunite for zombie thriller ‘Pralay’?

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to reunite for zombie thriller ‘Pralay’?

an hour ago
Sadie Sink confesses holding ‘many Spider-Man secrets’

Sadie Sink confesses holding ‘many Spider-Man secrets’
an hour ago
Zara Noor Abbas celebrates 8 years of 'rollercoaster' with Asad Siddiqui

Zara Noor Abbas celebrates 8 years of 'rollercoaster' with Asad Siddiqui
3 hours ago