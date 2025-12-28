Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to reunite for zombie thriller ‘Pralay’? 

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh could reunite for another Bollywood big project in the New Year.
According to ZoomTV, Following its massive success of Dhurandhar Ranveer was expected to collaborate on Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 but the actor has reportedly quit the crime thriller.
Now, reports suggest that Ranveer is turning his attention to Jai Mehta's zombie thriller, Pralay.
A recent media report indicates that Ranveer may reunite with Alia Bhatt for Pralay.
The actress is said to be in consideration for the lead female role. If this materializes, it will mark their third collaboration following Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Gully Boy.
Sources from the industry have informed Mid-Day that Jai Mehta's top choice for the female lead is Alia Bhatt.
"The female lead plays a crucial role in the story. She is not merely a love interest. Instead, she challenges the hero’s beliefs in a crumbling world. Who could embody that strength better than Bhatt? She adds authenticity. In a film that is this unconventional, you need formidable talents and actors who have the audience’s confidence," a source stated.
Although discussions have yet to commence, the filmmakers are reportedly eager to start talks in January.
The film is being crafted as a survival drama, set in a devastated, near-apocalyptic Mumbai after a disastrous outbreak.
"The universe of Pralay is unforgiving, resources are limited, and every character faces moral dilemmas. This is not a polished zombie film," the source added.
Notably, Ranveer was recently featured in Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar.
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is set to appear next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, which is scheduled for release in 2026.