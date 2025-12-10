Sci-Tech
Google Photos rolls out advanced video editing features

Google Photos introduced a music library for choosing soundtracks for highlight reels, accessible on both Android and iOS

Google Photos has officially launched a comprehensive suite of advanced new features to make video editing and highlight reel creation easier for users.

The update brought specialised templates with preset music and text overlays, along with a redesigned video editor for both Android and iOS devices.

The new templates are currently accessible on Android, enabling users to choose a template, add selected videos and photos, and automatically create a highlight reel that aligns with the beat of the music.

Highlight reels that compile clips from events such as birthdays and vacations, can now be generated more quickly through the Create tab by clicking “Highlight Video.”

The redesigned video editor consists of a universal timeline, allowing users to view all clips in one place, and an adaptive canvas that adjusts to the project’s requirements.

This update allows users to add music and text to a single video clip, and the editor will be the default video feature on Android.

Alongside this update, Google Photos introduced a music library for choosing soundtracks for highlight reels, accessible on both Android and iOS.

Furthermore, Android users can now add customisable text overlays, with several options for tantalising hues, fonts, and backgrounds.

