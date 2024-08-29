Trump assassination attempt: FBI releases new details on attacker and weapon

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has revealed the pictures of the gun used in the assassination attempt of Donald Trump.
According to CNN, FBI officials on Wednesday, August 28, released photos of the weapons used in the shooting at the former president’s election rally in July at Butler, Pennsylvania.
The photos showed that the gun had a collapsable stock, which investigators thought the attacker used to hide it.
Moreover, the FBI is also trying to figure out the mindset and motive of the attacker, Thomas Matthew Crooks, through his internet search history of the days before the attack, and it is found that the attacker researched campaign events of not only Republican candidates but also of President Joe Biden.
But then he became ‘hyper-focused’ on Trump’s Pennsylvania rally that was only 40 minutes away from his home.
Kevin Rojek, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Pittsburgh Field Office, said, “We saw through our analysis of all his, particularly his online searches, a sustained detailed effort to plan an attack on some events, meaning he looked at any number of events or targets.”
He further added, “And then, when this event was announced, the Trump rally was announced, early in July, he became hyper-focused on that specific event and looked at it as a target of opportunity.”
As per the agent, the attacker a week before the rally searched, “Where will Trump speak from at the Butler Farm Show?” “Butler Farm Show podium” and “Butler Farm show photos.”
Talking to the reporters, Rojek also confirmed that ‘there was no second shooter.’
Furthermore, Bobby Wells, executive assistant director of the FBI’s National Security Branch, informed, “At this time, the FBI has not identified a motive, nor have any co-conspirators or associates of Crooks with advanced knowledge of the attack.”