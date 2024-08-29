World

Trump assassination attempt: FBI releases new details on attacker and weapon

FBI revealed the attacker searched about the Trump and Biden campaign events before the attack

  • by Web Desk
  • August 29, 2024
FBI revealed the attacker searched about the Trump and Biden campaign events before the attack
FBI revealed the attacker searched about the Trump and Biden campaign events before the attack

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has revealed the pictures of the gun used in the assassination attempt of Donald Trump.

Trump assassination attempt: FBI releases new details on attacker and weapon

According to CNN, FBI officials on Wednesday, August 28, released photos of the weapons used in the shooting at the former president’s election rally in July at Butler, Pennsylvania.

The photos showed that the gun had a collapsable stock, which investigators thought the attacker used to hide it.

Trump assassination attempt: FBI releases new details on attacker and weapon

Moreover, the FBI is also trying to figure out the mindset and motive of the attacker, Thomas Matthew Crooks, through his internet search history of the days before the attack, and it is found that the attacker researched campaign events of not only Republican candidates but also of President Joe Biden.

But then he became ‘hyper-focused’ on Trump’s Pennsylvania rally that was only 40 minutes away from his home.

Kevin Rojek, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Pittsburgh Field Office, said, “We saw through our analysis of all his, particularly his online searches, a sustained detailed effort to plan an attack on some events, meaning he looked at any number of events or targets.”

He further added, “And then, when this event was announced, the Trump rally was announced, early in July, he became hyper-focused on that specific event and looked at it as a target of opportunity.”

As per the agent, the attacker a week before the rally searched, “Where will Trump speak from at the Butler Farm Show?” “Butler Farm Show podium” and “Butler Farm show photos.”

Talking to the reporters, Rojek also confirmed that ‘there was no second shooter.’

Furthermore, Bobby Wells, executive assistant director of the FBI’s National Security Branch, informed, “At this time, the FBI has not identified a motive, nor have any co-conspirators or associates of Crooks with advanced knowledge of the attack.”

Queen Mary, King Frederik share charming with new family member

Queen Mary, King Frederik share charming with new family member
Jason Kelce gives first statement after Travis Kelce wins award

Jason Kelce gives first statement after Travis Kelce wins award
Angelina Jolie nominated for esteemed award at TIFF

Angelina Jolie nominated for esteemed award at TIFF
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere

'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere

World News

'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
Ugandan man found with 24 human skulls for ‘healing’
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
Bayesian superyacht sinking: Two more crew members under authorities’ radar
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
Swiss court convicts two executives in 1MDB embezzlement scandal
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
Russia blames Ukraine for drone attack on Rostov’s fuel depot
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
Telegram founder Pavel Durov transferred to court after arrest in france
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
Türkiye extends humanitarian aid to flood-hit Bangladesh
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
Japan issues high alert as powerful Typhoon Shanshan approaches southwest
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
Pakistan defence minister wants to ‘invite' India's PM to SCO summit
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
Keir Starmer begins Germany visit with aims to ‘reset’ UK-Europe relationship
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
Trump to face revised charges in Jan. 6 case as prosecutor files reworked indictment
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
Ukraine's Zelenskiy signals US trip to outline peace plan with Joe Biden
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
Mexico suspends ties with US, Canadian Embassies over judicial reform dispute