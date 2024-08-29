World

Donald Trump’s staff caught in physical clash over photography at cemetery

  by Web Desk
  • August 29, 2024
Donald Trump’s campaign turned one unfortunate funeral into a heated controversy by fighting with the cemetery staff.

Officials from the burial site for military members however offered few details, saying that “there was an incident” and that a “report was filed.”

As per BBC, Donald Trump was present at the memorial on August 26 to honor soldiers who were killed during the US-Afghanistan tensions three years ago.

Some supporters of the democrat tried filming a restricted area in the graveyard, prompting an employee to stop them, as the section has been blocked by Federal law.

The group however turned “verbally and physically abusive,” even pushing the official for continuing their photography session.

Defence officials informed CBS that Donald Trump’s staff was “unprofessional” as well as “verbally and physically aggressive towards the cemetery official.”

Meanwhile, those campaigners have plainly denied these allegations, saying that they had received “permission from families of fallen services members to film.”

Yet, the federal law still states that political campaign activity is strictly not allowed at military cemeteries.

Donald Trump’s spokeperson Steven Cheung said that there was a “physical altercation,” which can be confirmed through a video they might release.

He claimed, “A private photographer was permitted on the premises and an unnamed individual, clearly suffering from a mental health episode, decided to physically block members of President Trump’s team!”

