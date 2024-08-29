Entertainment

Harry Styles 'seeing' Taylor Russell again after breakup

  August 29, 2024
Harry Styles and his rumored ex-girlfriend Taylor Russell might be trying to make things work between them once more.

As per Daily Mail, the actor was spotted walking around Hampstead, where her former partner is currently staying.

Back in May, many tabloids reported that she had split with the singer after having dated him for one year, but this news was never confirmed by them.

Similarly, it’s not known whether the duo is back together or not.

Taylor Russell was dressed stylishly for this stroll, slipping into a long white dress that was teamed up with a black cardigan as well as a pair of complimenting trainers.

Then on Wednesday, Harry Styles was photographed riding his famous Lime bike around the same region of Hampstead reportedly after purchasing some items from a nearby shop.

Despite these two sightings coming out in the public, both of them have chosen to stay very tight-lipped about their relationship status.

After their alleged breakup, Harry Styles was said to be on a “make or break” holiday in Italy, but now it seems that he is in touch with Taylor Russell again.

