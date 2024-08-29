Royal

King Charles’ protestors found guilty for ‘fake blood stunt’

King Charles’ Buckingham Palace fountain targeted by blood rally

  • August 29, 2024


King Charles was being called out by animal rights protestors, who have been found guilty for pouring red dye into a Buckingham Palace fountain as part of a “fake blood stunt” in 2021.

Five members from the Animal Rising team appeared for a hearing at the Southward Crown Court in London today, which will be sentencing them later on this year.

These people were Louis McKechnie, Christopher Bennett, Claire Smith, Riley Ings, and Rachel Steele, who drained an eco-friendly red dye into a water fountain outside King Charles’ Buckingham Palace.

As per Express UK, “Lawyers acting for Queen Elizabeth II had lobbied ministers in Scotland to alter a draft law to make her private land exempt from an eco-initiative aiming to cut carbon emissions.”

Animal Rising even smeared the same dye onto the stone region of the fountain, then three participants stood inside holding signs reading, “Animal agriculture – A royal bloodbath.”

In a press release, the protestors said that their rally “helped shine the spotlight onto the royal’s support of hunting, racing, the fur trade, and law exemptions whilst the rest of us fight for a livable future.”

Meanwhile, King Charles has neither responded to the march nor people from Animal Rising being found guilty.

