Sci-Tech

Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools

Gemini for Android is adding two new features to enhance user experience

  • by Web Desk
  • August 30, 2024
Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools
Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools

Gemini for Android is adding two new features to enhance user experience!

The features, "Ask about this screen" and "Ask about this video," let users inquire about the content on their smartphone's screen.

Users will see options like "Ask about this screen" with a screenshot icon or "Ask about this video" with the YouTube icon if a video is playing.

The "Ask about this screen" feature captures a temporary screenshot and allows users to ask questions about it.

Gemini can also search the Internet for additional information if needed. This could be useful for summarizing news articles.

Users can ask follow-up questions using the microphone or keyboard icons in the floating window. The screenshot is not saved on the device, and long screenshots are not supported.

Meanwhile, the "Ask about this video" feature works exclusively with YouTube videos that have captions.

It enables users to ask questions about the video and provides answers based on the captions without analyzing the video itself. This feature is not available for other video platforms, even if captions are present

These features were noticed in Google app version 15.33.38.28.arm64 and on several smartphones.

Sunk superyacht expected to trigger HUGE insurance settlements

Sunk superyacht expected to trigger HUGE insurance settlements
Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools

Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools
Meghan Markle prepares for next chapter: 'Bigger purpose in life'

Meghan Markle prepares for next chapter: 'Bigger purpose in life'
Prince Harry extends olive branch to Royal Family with new move

Prince Harry extends olive branch to Royal Family with new move

Sci-Tech News

Prince Harry extends olive branch to Royal Family with new move
Amazon workers in the US support Teamsters' strikes over labor issues
Prince Harry extends olive branch to Royal Family with new move
Elon Musk's X under threat in Brazil after top court ruling
Prince Harry extends olive branch to Royal Family with new move
Instagram rolls out exciting new features with custom fonts and stickers
Prince Harry extends olive branch to Royal Family with new move
Oceanographers discover wonder under sea: Mountain larger than Mount Olympus
Prince Harry extends olive branch to Royal Family with new move
Open AI’s Strawberry will redefine solving math problems
Prince Harry extends olive branch to Royal Family with new move
Nokia unveils new Barbie phone to combat smartphone addiction
Prince Harry extends olive branch to Royal Family with new move
SpaceX historic Polaris Dawn mission hit with another delay due to ‘weather conditions’
Prince Harry extends olive branch to Royal Family with new move
Social networking site X restored after brief disruption
Prince Harry extends olive branch to Royal Family with new move
Snapchat finally launches native support for iPad users
Prince Harry extends olive branch to Royal Family with new move
Threads will soon allow users to post content that disappears after 24 hours
Prince Harry extends olive branch to Royal Family with new move
New model predicts your aging speed using ancient viruses
Prince Harry extends olive branch to Royal Family with new move
Ever heard? Your brain stores three different versions of every memory