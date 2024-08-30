Pak vs Ban: Shaheen Afridi left out from second test match

Shaheen Afridi, one of the best Pakistani pacer, has been dropped from the second Test against Bangladesh.
The matches were scheduled to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from August 30.
Pakistan's red-ball coach Jason Gillespie said, "Shaheen's missed out this game. We've had a good conversation with him, and he fully understands and appreciates the thinking behind it. Shaheen's been given some feedback.”
He added, “He's working on some things with his bowling to be as effective as he possibly can be. He's working really well with Azhar Mahmood. We want to see Shaheen at his best because we've got a lot of cricket in all formats and Shaheen's going to play a really big role in that."
After Shaheen’s knee injury in July 2023, he managed to only take bagged 16 wickets in 10 innings.
"He is playing three formats for Pakistan. He also recently became father and we want him to spend some time with his family," Jason shared.
Pakistan's 12 for second Test:
Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shehzad