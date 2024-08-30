Entertainment

Jenna Ortega stuns fans with 'Beetlejuice' house purse at UK premiere: 'insanely dope'

Tim Burton’s ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ premiered at UK on Thursday

  • by Web Desk
  • August 30, 2024


The Wednesday famed actress Jenna Ortega set internet ablaze with Beetlejuice house purse at the highly anticipated sequel’s London premiere.

Ortega graced the red carpet of Beetlejuice 2 in style wearing a custom corseted gown with a structural peplum, featuring black velvet panels.

She added some spooky drama to her look with opera gloves in black, and matching goggles.

However, what caught the fans’ attention was her purse in the shape of the Deetz family home to pay a subtle nod to her upcoming horror-comedy film.

Shortly after the videos from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premiere went viral, Ortega’s ardent fans swamped the comments section with huge praises.

One fan commented, “The house purse is insanely dope. I'm in love.”

“The bag looks like the house so cute!!,” wrote another.

While one user penned, “The purse is everywhere! Dress.”

“Omg love the dress and style is Fabulous let's not forget the tiny purse of the House,” exclaimed another.

Beetlejuic Beetlejuice is set to release in theatres on September 6, 2024.

Besides, Jenna Ortega, the studded cast of the sequel also includes, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’ Hara and more.

Jenna Ortega stuns fans with 'Beetlejuice' house purse at UK premiere: 'insanely dope'

Jenna Ortega stuns fans with 'Beetlejuice' house purse at UK premiere: 'insanely dope'
Carlos Alcaraz's shock exit from US Open second round leaves fans stunned

Carlos Alcaraz's shock exit from US Open second round leaves fans stunned
30,000 homeless as Gujarat floods wreak havoc

30,000 homeless as Gujarat floods wreak havoc

Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz

Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz

Entertainment News

Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Angelina Jolie, Akala clear up dating rumors after Venice Festival surprise appearance
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Angelina Jolie embodies grace and beauty at Venice Film Festival
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda Hadid says yes to boyfriend's proposal
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Blake Lively’s brother-in-law FIERCELY defends her from Justin Baldoni criticism
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Hania Amir's mysterious Instagram move leaves fans curious
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Kim Kardashian hints at finding new boyfriend
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Angelina Jolie channels ‘diva’ persona in Pablo Larrain’s ‘Maria’
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Harry Styles ‘seeing’ Taylor Russell again after breakup
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt: Venice Film Festival’s BIG tactic to keep exes apart
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Kylie Jenner unveils ‘never-seen-before’ snaps in ‘lost files’ photo dump
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Barry Keoghan set to share screen with Cillian Murphy in ‘Peaky Blinders’ film