Jenna Ortega stuns fans with 'Beetlejuice' house purse at UK premiere: 'insanely dope'

The Wednesday famed actress Jenna Ortega set internet ablaze with Beetlejuice house purse at the highly anticipated sequel’s London premiere.
Ortega graced the red carpet of Beetlejuice 2 in style wearing a custom corseted gown with a structural peplum, featuring black velvet panels.
She added some spooky drama to her look with opera gloves in black, and matching goggles.
However, what caught the fans’ attention was her purse in the shape of the Deetz family home to pay a subtle nod to her upcoming horror-comedy film.
Shortly after the videos from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premiere went viral, Ortega’s ardent fans swamped the comments section with huge praises.
One fan commented, “The house purse is insanely dope. I'm in love.”
“The bag looks like the house so cute!!,” wrote another.
While one user penned, “The purse is everywhere! Dress.”
“Omg love the dress and style is Fabulous let's not forget the tiny purse of the House,” exclaimed another.
Beetlejuic Beetlejuice is set to release in theatres on September 6, 2024.
Besides, Jenna Ortega, the studded cast of the sequel also includes, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’ Hara and more.