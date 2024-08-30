Lana Del Rey finds love in Alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene

Singer Lana Del Rey has seemingly debuted a new relationship!
Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene, a captain of an airboat tour company, were photographed holding hands at the Reading and Leeds Festival in England over the weekend.
In a footage captured August 24, the tour guide was seen walking hand-in-hand backstage with Del Rey.
Coupled with yet another sighting of the duo eating lunch together, the footage has led fans to believe they are dating.
The Summertime Sadness crooner had first crossed paths with the 49-year-old airboat captain during a trip to Louisiana in 2019.
For the unversed, she and some of her friends stopped by Dufrene's employer, Airboat Tours by Arthur, and led them on swamp tour which the pop singer then documented in a Facebook post.
This ain't the first time Del Rey dated someone outside the music industry. In 2019 she famously dated Sean "Sticks" Larkin, a retired Tulsa police officer and the former "Live PD" star.
By March 2020, the lovers had called it quits, with Larkin confirming they are just friends.
To note, Lana Del Rey's reported romance with the alligator tour guide is going strong.
Dufrene is a father to two daughters and a son. As per a company bio, he was a chemical plant worker and shrimp fisherman prior to his job as a guide.