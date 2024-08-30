World

Video of woman making sourdough in-flight sparks reaction: Watch

Woman kneads sourdough from scratch while 30,000 feet in the air on a plane

  • by Web Desk
  • August 30, 2024


A social media content creator faced backlash after her video on making bread dough on a plane went viral.

A woman named Maria Baradell, 37, who has thousands of followers on social media, documented a video of making sourdough on a plane while travelling from her hometown in Dallas to Barcelona, Spain, Independent reported.

She recorded the whole process of making dough and then baking it after landing at home with her sister in two parts. The video went viral on the internet and instantly got more than 1.8 million views combined.

The video got mixed reactions from the netizens. Some of the users slammed her, while others were surprised to see this unusual activity on the flight.

A user wrote, “What about people who have severe allergies?” while the other added, “I carry an Epi-pen for a severe wheat allergy. The flour particles in the air would not be good.”

The third gushed, “As an airline employee... this is a perfect example of how we’ve seen it all.”

Meanwhile, some people praised her for the interesting idea. A user commented, “Girl, I can’t even read on a flight... You’re up there making bread.”

The other penned, “As someone who gets super nervous flying if I saw you doing this next to me, I would instantly feel relaxed.”

However, the creator later apologised to her followers and said she would ‘attempt this again.’

