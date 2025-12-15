World
  By Bushra Saleem
Brown University shooting: Police release 'person of interest' from custody

Police have released the 'person of interest' linked to the Brown University fatal shooting after an investigation.

According to NBC News, police on Sunday, December 14, arrested a person after two students were killed and nine others injured at the Ivy League school in Providence.

However, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley in a press conference late at night said that the police will release the person who was previously described as a “person of interest” shortly.

Smiley said, "The status of safety in our community remains unchanged, and we believe that you remain safe in our community."

Initially police stated that they were confident that the person detained was the suspect who opened fire in a first-floor classroom at Brown’s Barus & Holley building, but later Rhode Island’s attorney general said that they are releasing the man because the evidence “now points in a different direction.”

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha, while announcing the release of the detained person, told reporters, “I think it's fair to say that there is no basis to consider him a person of interest, so that's why he's being released.”

Furthermore, the mayor also assured that the public are safe now. Smiley further added that although the shooter remains at large, the police did not receive any credible new threat, which is why the authorities have also lifted the shelter-in-place order earlier.

