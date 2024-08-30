Justin Theroux, Nicole Brydon Bloom exchange custom-made rings 

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • August 30, 2024
American Psycho star Justin Theroux has proposed to actress Nicole Brydon Bloom in Italy. 

Bloom flaunts her engagement ring while at the 81st Venice Film Festival in Italy for the world premiere of Tim Burton's much-anticipated sequel Beetlejuice. 

The Better off Single actress showed off her new bling 4-carat on the hand, emerald cut with a diamond set in platinum along with an 18-carat gold inlay.

It consists of both the individual's birthstones. 

A lot of thought had been put behind the creation of the ring which is reportedly a custom-made piece by Stephanie Gottlieb Fine Jewelry. 

To note, Justin and his fiancée first sparked rumors when they were seen kissing back in February during an event. 

They were once again seen locking lips last year  at the  Altro Paradiso restaurant in Manhattan. 

In October 2023, they were spotted leaving a gym in NYC with each other. 

The news of the couple's reported engagement had been confirmed by People Magazine. 

Justin Theroux, who was previously married to Jennifer Aniston, made his relationship official with Brydon Bloom in March on the red carpet of Vanity Fair's Oscar party. 

