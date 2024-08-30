Will Smith follows Diljit Dosanjh on Instagram, fans wants collab!

Trending

  August 30, 2024
Will Smith follows only 276 people on Instagram, and Diljit Dosanjh is one of them!

Hollywood superstar Smith has started following Indian singer and actor Dosanjh on Instagram on Friday.

With over 70 million followers, Smith's decision to follow Dosanjh is a significant nod to the Indian star's growing global presence.

Dosanjh, known for his chart-topping albums and acclaimed films, has been making waves internationally, and this latest development has cemented his status as a crossover sensation.

Fans of Dosanjh took to social media to celebrate the news, sharing screenshots of Smith's followers list and expressing their pride in Dosanjh's achievement.

"They are now Insta Buddies. Need a collab soon," wrote one fan.

While another noted, "I hope you're ready for a Punjabi Party! #WillSmithxDiljitDosanjh do it."

The follow comes on the heels of Dosanjh's historic performance at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2023, where he became the first Indian artist to take the stage.

He has also collaborated with international artists like Camilo, Julius Dubose, and Sia, further solidifying his global appeal.

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up for upcoming Punjabi film, Sardaar Ji 3, which set to release on June 27, 2025.

