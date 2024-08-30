Angelina Jolie’s sons give MAJOR support to actress, push dad Brad Pitt aside

Angelina Jolie is receiving big support from her sons amid the ongoing legal battles and family feuds with husband Brad Pitt.
The actress, who made an appearance at the Venice International Film Festival on Thursday, August 29, for the world premiere of her latest film Maria, proudly flaunted how she got her sons’ support to prepare her for the onscreen singing debut.
“Everybody here knows, I was terribly nervous,” told the actress at a press conference.
To note, the Maleficent actress has never sung onscreen or publicly before she sealed the deal to play the legendary soprano Maria Callas in Pablo Larain’s biopic.
“I spent almost seven months training because when you work with Pablo, you can't do anything by half. He demands, in the most wonderful way, that you really do the work and you really learn and train,” she added.
Jolie also noted, “My first time singing, I remember being so nervous. My sons were there, and they helped lock the door so that nobody else was coming in, and I was shaky. I was frightened.”
The actress also enlisted herself under the guidance of a renowned celebrity vocal coach, Eric Vetro, whose clients include Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendez, Ariana Grande, and Charlie Puth.
“Pablo, in his decency, started me in a small room and ended me in [the Paris opera house] La Scala. So he gave me time to grow,” the estranged wife of actor Brad Pitt told the reporters.
On the personal front, the couple’s children have been seen showing support to the actress and have pushed their dad, Pitt, aside.
Recently, their daughter Shiloh also officially dropped her father’s last name from hers.