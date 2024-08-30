George Clooney, wife Amal shine in Venice ahead of 'Wolfs' Film Festival premiere

The Venice Film Festival is abuzz with the arrival of Hollywood A-listers George Clooney and his wife Amal.
The power couple touched down in the city ahead of the premiere of Clooney's new comedy film, Wolfs, which is set to debut on Sunday.
Clooney looked dapper as he stepped out in the sunshine, while Amal turned heads in a stunning yellow mini dress and matching hat.
The couple, who tied the knot in Venice in 2014, are expected to walk the red carpet together, alongside Clooney's co-star Brad Pitt.
Wolfs tells the story of two professional fixers who are forced to work together after being hired for the same job.
Clooney and Pitt not only star in the film but are also serving as producers under Clooney's Smokehouse and Pitt's Plan B.
Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman was also spotted in Venice, promoting her new erotic thriller film, Babygirl.
The actress looked incredible in a black midi dress with a plunging neckline, highlighting her lithe figure.
Babygirl sees Kidman star as a high-powered New York business executive who starts a risky affair with her much-younger intern.
The Venice Film Festival is in full swing, with a star-studded lineup of premieres and events.