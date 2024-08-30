 Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s ongoing divorce drama after 8 years: ‘Pretty shocking’

Entertainment

The 'Troy' actor and 'Maria' actress still 'can't find a resolution and finalise the divorce'

  by Web Desk
  August 30, 2024
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's ongoing struggle to finalise their divorce after eight years continues to raise eyebrows as an exclusive source calling the situation "pretty shocking."

The Troy actor and Maria actress still "can't find a resolution and finalise the divorce," some eight years after she filed for divorce, a source close to Pitt tells PEOPLE, adding, “this is "pretty shocking."

Referring to their kids: Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16, the source shared, “A major reason for their unhappiness before Angelina filed for divorce was their frequent clashes over parenting their kids."

The insider noted that, given that Jolie was raised in Hollywood while Pitt was not, the former pair "always had different approaches to life just in general."

"This applied to the kids too," adding, "Brad wanted a structured life for them with a set education curriculum. Angie wanted them all to find themselves and to figure out what excited them and sparked passion," the source shared.

Mentioning Pitt’s pride the source revealed, "One can say this parenting approach won," adding, "The kids are free-spirited, super smart and artsy. Brad is very proud though."

Eight years later, Pitt and Jolie are still embroiled in a bitter legal struggle over custody, money, and a separate case involving the French winery Château Miraval.

Another insider familiar with the dispute said, "Hopefully they can both get on the same page to at least resolve the matrimonial side of things while the Miraval case plays out."

