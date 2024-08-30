Entertainment

Nikki Garcia’s husband Artem Chigvintsev’s arrest gets new updates emerge

  by Web Desk
  August 30, 2024
Artem Chigvintsev’s domestic violence arrest case is getting shocking updates!

Several sources connected to the investigation disclosed it to TMZ that emergency first responders were called to Nikki Garcia and her husband’s shared home just a while before the latter got himself in the handcuffs on domestic violence charges.

It was reported that around 8:30 in the morning, an anonymous individual called 911, citing a “medical emergency.” However, the request was later dropped when paramedics and the fire department were on the way.

Just two hours later the request, the Dancing with the Stars alum was booked under the charges of domestic abuse with felony corporal injury, hinting at some truth behind the arrest.

Meanwhile, the victim’s name has yet to be shared publicly.

Booked into a Napa County Jail, Page Six reported that the professional dancer was released just some hours after his arrestation under a bail of $25,000.

Another insider revealed it to the outlet that Chigvintsev has “no plans” to appear in the upcoming 33rd season of Dancing with the Stars.

Chigvintsev tied the knot with retired WWE wrestler Nikki Garcia, aka Nikki Bella, in August 2022, after meeting her in November 2019 as they partnered in Dancing with the Star’s season 25.

Lana Del Rey finds love in Alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene