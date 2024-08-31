Instagram Launches Creator Lab with fresh Tools for next-gen content creators

Instagram knows it’s everyone's favourite app, which is why it consistently introduces exciting and interesting features to keep users engaged.
Instagram has recently launched a new feature called Creator Lab to support emerging creators.
This update from Meta is part of a series of recent improvements aimed at boosting user engagement.
Meta has noted trends driving its latest features, such as GenZ's preference for "photo dumps" that reflect a more genuine posting style.
To keep up with these trends, Instagram has introduced several new tools.
Creative Text Tools now enhance posts, reels, and stories for more expressive content.
The Carousel Size Increase allows users to include up to 20 items in a single carousel.
Additionally, Music Integration lets users add music to mixed media carousels, making their posts more engaging and dynamic.
Moreover, new interactive features include Add Yours Music, Frames, and Reveal stickers to encourage viewer interaction.
Instagram has also added Music on Profile and Multitrack Audio on Reels, enabling up to 20 tracks per reel.