Selena Gomez spills beans about skipping big wedding tradition with Benny

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 01, 2025
Selena Gomez made a shocking confession about her wedding plan with Benny Blanco.

The Rare Beauty founder recently revealed that she want to skip a major wedding tradition on her big day.

On Wednesday, Benny and Selena appeared on a food podcast Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware.

The Disney alum shared that she’s planning to ditch the classic bride and groom dance, saying, “I don’t think we’re looking at having one of those ‘cause they’re a little — I feel embarrassed”

However, Selena has planned to have a special dance with her grandfather since, “He never got a chance to walk my mom down the aisle. I wanted to give [my grandfather] the opportunity to have that.”

Benny Blanco recalls fist kiss with fiancée Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco also recalled his first kiss with fiancée Selena Gomez during the podcast discussion.

The music producer shared that he was hanging out with the Only Murders in the Building starlet in the living room on their second date.

He said, “She got right on my chest and took a selfie and then right after I just looked at her and I said, ‘I got to kiss this girl.’”

The Wolves singer chimed in, “He kissed right away.”

Notably, Selena Gomez confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco in December 2023. The couple announced their engagement in December 2024.

