Meta releases advanced AI chat app powered by Llama 4 for iPhone and iPad

Meta has officially unveiled its first stand-alone AI app, Meta AI, to outdo leading artificial intelligence (AI) chat-bots like ChatGPT.
Powered by the Llama 4 model, this recently launched app will give people a dedicated environment for text and voice chat, allowing them to engage with AI in a more conversational manner.
What to expect?
The Meta AI app replaces the previous Meta View app, which controlled Meta smart glasses.
Furthermore, the latest app is a significant upgrade for the AI experience, integrating cutting-edge functionalities, including image creation, and editing.
It lets users communicate with the smart AI assistant via text or voice and allows them to try a full-duplex speech demo voice, offering a more realistic and acoustic voice experience.
Notably, Meta AI has a social aspect in the form of a Discover feed, where users can discover AI prompts.
It enables users to find the latest uses of AI, and ensuring an intuitive and seamless user experience.
The app's personalised responses depend on user’s interactions on Meta-owned platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, offering a customised user experience.
To use it, Meta AI requires an account to run, and users can also link their Facebook or Instagram accounts for personalisation.
Meta AI is now accessible for both iPhone and iPad.