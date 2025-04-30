Uncategorized

Meta releases advanced AI chat app powered by Llama 4 for iPhone and iPad

Meta AI app replaces the previous Meta View app that controlled Meta smart glasses

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 30, 2025
Meta releases advanced AI chat app powered by Llama 4 for iPhone and iPad
Meta releases advanced AI chat app powered by Llama 4 for iPhone and iPad

Meta has officially unveiled its first stand-alone AI app, Meta AI, to outdo leading artificial intelligence (AI) chat-bots like ChatGPT.

Powered by the Llama 4 model, this recently launched app will give people a dedicated environment for text and voice chat, allowing them to engage with AI in a more conversational manner.

What to expect?

The Meta AI app replaces the previous Meta View app, which controlled Meta smart glasses.

Furthermore, the latest app is a significant upgrade for the AI experience, integrating cutting-edge functionalities, including image creation, and editing.

It lets users communicate with the smart AI assistant via text or voice and allows them to try a full-duplex speech demo voice, offering a more realistic and acoustic voice experience.

Notably, Meta AI has a social aspect in the form of a Discover feed, where users can discover AI prompts.

It enables users to find the latest uses of AI, and ensuring an intuitive and seamless user experience.

The app's personalised responses depend on user’s interactions on Meta-owned platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, offering a customised user experience.

To use it, Meta AI requires an account to run, and users can also link their Facebook or Instagram accounts for personalisation.

Meta AI is now accessible for both iPhone and iPad.

Beyoncé's mom gives sweet nod to her daughter as Cowboy Carter tour begins

Beyoncé's mom gives sweet nod to her daughter as Cowboy Carter tour begins

Prince William set to remove Meghan Markle's big title upon becoming king

Prince William set to remove Meghan Markle's big title upon becoming king
Luka Doncic makes grand gesture for late Gianna and Kobe Bryant

Luka Doncic makes grand gesture for late Gianna and Kobe Bryant
‘Dallas’ actress Priscilla Pointer passes away at 100

‘Dallas’ actress Priscilla Pointer passes away at 100
Measles outbreak: CDC advises extra vaccine shots for travellers
Measles outbreak: CDC advises extra vaccine shots for travellers
Katy Perry suggests new approach to avoid album critics
Katy Perry suggests new approach to avoid album critics
Noah Cyrus offers heartfelt prayer for Los Angeles fire victims on her big day
Noah Cyrus offers heartfelt prayer for Los Angeles fire victims on her big day
Indonesia blocks sales of Apple iPhone 16 due to regulatory issues
Indonesia blocks sales of Apple iPhone 16 due to regulatory issues
Ahad Raza Mir makes grand return to television with exciting new project
Ahad Raza Mir makes grand return to television with exciting new project
Barbara Palvin flaunts supermodel legs in daring dress for birthday bash
Barbara Palvin flaunts supermodel legs in daring dress for birthday bash
Gary Hall Sr. SLAMS Paris pool depth: ‘adversely affects swimmers’
Gary Hall Sr. SLAMS Paris pool depth: ‘adversely affects swimmers’
Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar refuses to cast Saba Qamar for THIS reason
Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar refuses to cast Saba Qamar for THIS reason
Andy Cohen spills beans on question he ‘regrets’ asking Oprah Winfrey at ‘WWHL’
Andy Cohen spills beans on question he ‘regrets’ asking Oprah Winfrey at ‘WWHL’
Kenya Moore breaks silence on ‘RHOA’ suspension and alleged photo scandal
Kenya Moore breaks silence on ‘RHOA’ suspension and alleged photo scandal
Daniel Radcliffe shares secret of landing his first broadway gig
Daniel Radcliffe shares secret of landing his first broadway gig
Vin Diesel shares never seen before picture from ‘Fast X’ set
Vin Diesel shares never seen before picture from ‘Fast X’ set