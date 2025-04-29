Apple to launch foldable iPhone soon: What to expect

Foldable iPhone will combine 'stainless steel and titanium alloy' in the hinge

Apple is reportedly working on two foldable products, a foldable iPhone with an ~8-inch inner display, and a giant 20-inch foldable iPad.

Rumours about foldable iPhones have circulated for many years, but recent reports have suggested that Apple is finally getting closer to announcing its new product.

What to expect?

It is worth noting that Apple’s first foldable iPhone is reportedly going to be a book-style foldable, something akin to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

According to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s foldable iPhone will feature a 7.8-inch display on the inside and a 5.5-inch display on the outside.

Another tipster has also added that the iPhone Fold will offer a near 4:3 aspect ratio, making the inner display similar to a previous-gen iPad mini.

Kuo stated that the iPhone Fold will boast premium hardware, though it won’t be free of compromises.

For one, Apple won’t be able to squeeze Face ID into the thin chassis. It’ll be 4.5mm unfolded, and 9mm folded.

The foldable iPhone will combine “stainless steel and titanium alloy” in the hinge.

According to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), Apple’s upcoming iPhone Fold will bolster a declining foldable market.

Foldable iPhone price

According to a report, the iPhone Foldable will be priced at between $2100 and $2300.

To note, this price will put it slightly higher than the Android competition, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Foldable iPhone release date

According to multiple sources, Apple’s first foldable iPhone will debut in the second half of 2026, likely alongside the iPhone 18 lineup. 

