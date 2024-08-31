Drew Barrymore's troubling karma leads to SHOCKING desires

Drew Barrymore is revealing a startling desire that is tied to her karma!
The American actress and film producer turned to her Instagram account on Friday, August 30, and shared a vulnerable post titled “PHONE HOME,” where she opened up about her dark past and the Hollywood experiences that reset her life.
In that shocking series of revelations, the Stand In actress recalled her karma and traumatic experience of how she “messed up in public” at the age of 13 that led her on the cover of the National Enquirer and other magazines, and “people were shocked.”
The Miss You Already actress revealed her “desire” of wanting to “disappear from the planet and never show my face again,” but she put her life back on track, and the people had been so “kind and forgiven” for her and “cheered” her as she grew up.
Barrymore added, “So yeah, it is also my karma and life’s work to cheer people on right back!”
The actress also flashed back to posing for the 1995 Playboy cover shortly before her 20th birthday.
"I was around plenty of hedonistic scenarios at parties and even in my own home, where the viewing was of highly sensitive nature and caused me tremendous shame,” wrote the Big Miracle actress.
"We, as kids, are not meant to see these images," she continued, adding, "And, yes, I was even a big exhibitionist when I was young due to these environments I was in. I thought of it as art, and I still do not judge it."
Reflecting on her “chaste artistic moment” in Playboy, the actress explained that she thought it would remain buried in paper, unaware of the idea that the internet would emerge and many things would change.