Taylor Swift finds new hobby inspired by beau Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift, the global superstar singer-songwriter, has found a new and unexpected hobby amid relationship with Travis Kelce
Inspired by her boyfriend tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, Swift has developed a passion for the football, particularly the strategy behind it.
Her enthusiasm has impressed team members, including star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who praised her genuine interest and impressive knowledge of the game.
"I think that’s been special to me because she’s, like you said, the most famous person in the world — she could not be," Mahomes said in an interview with NBC Sports.
He went on to share, "And she’s really interested in football, and she asks a lot of great questions. Started drawing up play.,"
Mahomes further noted that her football plays were so good that the team "might have to put one in.”
Swift's interest into football has also had a significant impact on the sport's viewership, with a notable increase in female fans tuning in to watch the Chiefs play.
Her high-profile appearances at games have resulted in a 20% surge in sponsorships and a substantial boost in female viewership across various age demographics.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce confirmed their romance when they stepped out holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty in October 2023.