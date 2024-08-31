Entertainment

Taylor Swift finds new hobby inspired by beau Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift discovered Travis Kelce-inspired hobby that wins over NFL star Patrick Mahomes

  • by Web Desk
  • August 31, 2024
Taylor Swift finds new hobby inspired by beau Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift finds new hobby inspired by beau Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift, the global superstar singer-songwriter, has found a new and unexpected hobby amid relationship with Travis Kelce

Inspired by her boyfriend tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, Swift has developed a passion for the football, particularly the strategy behind it.

Her enthusiasm has impressed team members, including star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who praised her genuine interest and impressive knowledge of the game.

"I think that’s been special to me because she’s, like you said, the most famous person in the world — she could not be," Mahomes said in an interview with NBC Sports.

He went on to share, "And she’s really interested in football, and she asks a lot of great questions. Started drawing up play.,"

Mahomes further noted that her football plays were so good that the team "might have to put one in.”

Swift's interest into football has also had a significant impact on the sport's viewership, with a notable increase in female fans tuning in to watch the Chiefs play.

Her high-profile appearances at games have resulted in a 20% surge in sponsorships and a substantial boost in female viewership across various age demographics.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce confirmed their romance when they stepped out holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty in October 2023.

Facebook's iconic blue logo turns black: Here's why

Facebook's iconic blue logo turns black: Here's why
Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon make stylish appearance at Venice Film Festival

Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon make stylish appearance at Venice Film Festival
Prince Harry last-minute UK visit undermines his own security concerns

Prince Harry last-minute UK visit undermines his own security concerns
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss

Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss

Entertainment News

Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Nikki Garcia, Artem Chigvintsev’s marriage uncovers surprising revelation
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon make stylish appearance at Venice Film Festival
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Drew Barrymore's troubling karma leads to SHOCKING desires
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Justin Bieber makes first appearance after son Jack Blue Bieber's birth
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Nicole Kidman steamy ‘Babygirl’ performance earns 6.5-minute ovation at Venice Film Festival
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton to reprise role in 'One Tree Hill' reboot
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Justin Bieber faces bizarre issue after first baby with Hailey: 'honestly I'm sick'
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Justin Baldoni breaks silence over 'It Ends With Us' backlash
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Selena Gomez engaged with Benny Blanco after 7 months of their relationship?
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Anne Hathaway drops relatable pimple patch selfie
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Artem Chigvintsev accuses wife Nikki Garcia of domestic abuse