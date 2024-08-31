Entertainment

Nikki Garcia, Artem Chigvintsev’s marriage uncovers surprising revelation

Artem Chigvintsev accused wife Nikki Garcia of domestic abuse after arrest on August 29, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • August 31, 2024
Artem Chigvintsev accused wife Nikki Garcia of domestic abuse after arrest on August 29, 2024
Artem Chigvintsev accused wife Nikki Garcia of domestic abuse after arrest on August 29, 2024

Nikki Garcia and husband Artem Chigvintsev’s pals are revealing shocking details about their marriage!

After the arrest of the Dancing with the Stars pro, some sources close to the couple shared a major update about Garcia and Chigvintsev’s marriage while speaking to TMZ.

The insiders expressed that there was nothing to be surprised when the news of the DWTS alum began circulating on the media as their marriage has been facing “volatility” for some time.

It was “shocking but not shocking,” said the sources of the arrest details that also include the dancer’s accusation of how the former WWE wrestler threw a shoe on him.

The Russian dancer was booked under the charges of domestic violence on Thursday morning, August 29, 2024, into a Napa County Jail, reported Page Six. Just a few hours later, it was also reported that he had been released on a bail of $25,000.

A day after the arrest, a radio dispatch revealed that the dancer had called 911 to request medical assistance.

"Initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife, and his wife threw shoes at RP [reporting party],” said the dispatcher in the call obtained by TMZ.

"There is a child on scene. Medical en route, There’s an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible,” noted the dispatcher.

Facebook's iconic blue logo turns black: Here's why

Facebook's iconic blue logo turns black: Here's why
Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon make stylish appearance at Venice Film Festival

Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon make stylish appearance at Venice Film Festival
Prince Harry last-minute UK visit undermines his own security concerns

Prince Harry last-minute UK visit undermines his own security concerns
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss

Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss

Entertainment News

Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon make stylish appearance at Venice Film Festival
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Drew Barrymore's troubling karma leads to SHOCKING desires
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Taylor Swift finds new hobby inspired by beau Travis Kelce
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Justin Bieber makes first appearance after son Jack Blue Bieber's birth
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Nicole Kidman steamy ‘Babygirl’ performance earns 6.5-minute ovation at Venice Film Festival
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton to reprise role in 'One Tree Hill' reboot
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Justin Bieber faces bizarre issue after first baby with Hailey: 'honestly I'm sick'
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Justin Baldoni breaks silence over 'It Ends With Us' backlash
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Selena Gomez engaged with Benny Blanco after 7 months of their relationship?
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Anne Hathaway drops relatable pimple patch selfie
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Artem Chigvintsev accuses wife Nikki Garcia of domestic abuse