Nikki Garcia, Artem Chigvintsev’s marriage uncovers surprising revelation

Nikki Garcia and husband Artem Chigvintsev’s pals are revealing shocking details about their marriage!
After the arrest of the Dancing with the Stars pro, some sources close to the couple shared a major update about Garcia and Chigvintsev’s marriage while speaking to TMZ.
The insiders expressed that there was nothing to be surprised when the news of the DWTS alum began circulating on the media as their marriage has been facing “volatility” for some time.
It was “shocking but not shocking,” said the sources of the arrest details that also include the dancer’s accusation of how the former WWE wrestler threw a shoe on him.
The Russian dancer was booked under the charges of domestic violence on Thursday morning, August 29, 2024, into a Napa County Jail, reported Page Six. Just a few hours later, it was also reported that he had been released on a bail of $25,000.
A day after the arrest, a radio dispatch revealed that the dancer had called 911 to request medical assistance.
"Initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife, and his wife threw shoes at RP [reporting party],” said the dispatcher in the call obtained by TMZ.
"There is a child on scene. Medical en route, There’s an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible,” noted the dispatcher.